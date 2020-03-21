Police investigating a sudden death in Orillia
Published Saturday, March 21, 2020 4:19PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 21, 2020 4:22PM EDT
Provincial Police investigate the sudden death of a man in Orillia on Saturday March 21, 2020 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE -- Provincial police are investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found in Orillia.
According to police, officers responded to The Beer Store on Atherley Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says, "the Orillia detachment members are currently assisting the coroner’s office with a sudden death investigation.”
Police say they don’t believe there is a concern for public safety at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
RELATED IMAGES