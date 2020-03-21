BARRIE -- Provincial police are investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found in Orillia.

According to police, officers responded to The Beer Store on Atherley Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says, "the Orillia detachment members are currently assisting the coroner’s office with a sudden death investigation.”

Police say they don’t believe there is a concern for public safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.