Police are investigating after offensive graffiti was spray painted on Midland property.

On Wednesday night Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers received reports of mischief in Midland.

They say sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning several pieces of property, including street signs, were spray painted with red and hot pink paint. Police say the graffiti is graphic and offensive.

The town of Midland has released a few photos but is not releasing those with offensive language and symbols.

The Director of Operations for the Town of Midland estimates the cleanup will cost around $2000.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment.



