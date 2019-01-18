

CTV Barrie





On the heels of Thursday’s overnight break and enters in Collingwood, police are back investigating three more on Friday.

Collingwood OPP says two businesses on First Street and one on Third Street were broken into between 12:30 and 2 a.m.

Police say approximately $200 in cash was stolen from all three businesses.

On Thursday four downtown businesses had the front door windows smashed, and cash tills emptied.

Officers are working to determine if the break-ins are all connected.

Police hope surveillance footage in the area will help to solve the case.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that may aid investigators is asked to contact Collingwood / The Blue Mountains OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.