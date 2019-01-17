Shopkeepers in Collingwood were met with smashed glass and police tape when they arrived to open their doors in the downtown on Thursday morning.

A flower shop is just one of four stores that had its front door busted, and the flowers inside the shop didn't do well in the frigid temperatures.

"Most of my plants, by the looks of it, are frozen," says Richard MacGregor, Blue Mountain Flowers.

Police say money from the tip jars and any cash left in the tills overnight was stolen from the shops. Investigators are hoping the several security cameras in the area will help.

While police investigate, building and business owners tally up the thousands of dollars’ in damage done and the business lost.

“It’s an inconvenience,” says hair salon owner, Chrissy Furch. “I think we had 45 people booked today.”

Police want anyone with information to contact the Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers. An anonymous tip could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.