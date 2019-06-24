

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Aurora on Monday.

Police say the incident happened just before noon in the trails near John West Way north of Wellington Road.

Officers were called to the area by someone who reported a young girl had been injured.

Police say the girl was able to make her way out of the trail and got help from an employee in the area.

They say they believe the male suspect may have been armed with a firearm.

Police describe the suspect as being in his late 20s with a light brown skin tone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.