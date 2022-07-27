Police chase ends in 'high-risk takedown' on Highway 400

A Bradford man faces several charges after what police call a "high-risk takedown" on Highway 400 early Wednesday morning.

South Simcoe police say they received information around 12:30 a.m. about a police pursuit by neighbouring officers heading into Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say they located the suspect vehicle in the area of 8th Line and Barrie Street and attempted to stop it, but "the vehicle fled from police who engaged in pursuit."

They say the police chase involving multiple cruisers ended on Highway 400 with officers drawing their weapons to place the suspect under arrest.

The 48-year-old accused faces charges of flight from police, dangerous driving and several other traffic offences, including stunt driving.

His licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.