Police alert residents about 'bank investigator' scam after several reports
Police are alerting residents to be vigilant in protecting personal information and finances after several reports of a scam known as 'bank investigator' fraud.
South Simcoe police explained the fraud in a release, noting a scammer calls their intended prey asking for help to catch a bad bank employee.
Police say the caller will say the bank worker has been stealing money or claims to be helping to resolve suspicious transactions on a bank account.
"Please remember, financial institutions will never ask for your help with an internal investigation or ask for funds to be transferred to an external account for security reasons," the police service stated.
RELATED
- Two men targeted in sextortion scam prompts warning from South Simcoe police
- Ont. senior loses $100,000 in scam that preys on grandparents
- Two Simcoe County men lose over $250,000 to cryptocurrency scams
They advise anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from a financial institution, law enforcement, or a service provider to hang up and call the company directly to verify.
"Police would also like to remind residents to be alert to text scams," police added, saying the unsolicited electronic messages are an attempt to obtain personal information, including identity, online accounts or money.
They warn the text messages could appear to be from a legitimate source but are phishing messages designed to trick the target.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton mom says she was beaten, robbed in random attack outside LRT station
An Edmonton mom opened up about a random attack while she was waiting for a train that left her bruised, concussed and questioning whether it's safe to take transit in the city.
MLA Dang ordered to pay $7,200 for breaching Alberta vaccine portal
An Independent Alberta MLA has been ordered to pay $1,500 for each day he spent trying to break into the province's vaccine portal to prove the website wasn't perfectly secure, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid protests over severe COVID-19 restrictions.
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to pay $13.5-billion in cash for HSBC Bank Canada in what is the largest domestic banking deal on record.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Only one false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid inquiry performance
There was only one really false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid performance during the Emergencies Act inquiry and it was played on Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada’s David Lametti’s trumpet, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lobster season kicks off in one fishing area after one-day delay
The lobster season kicked off in one of Nova Scotia's most lucrative fisheries Tuesday morning after a one-day delay.
-
Weather alerts issued ahead of rainy, windy Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritime provinces ahead of a Wednesday night storm.
-
$150K offered for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen Devon Marsman
The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.
Montreal
-
Montreal hikes residential taxes 4.1 per cent, highest since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010.
-
Fired Quebec housekeeper who tried to take a sick day to receive $12,000
An employer will have to pay more than $12,000 to a housekeeper who was fired on the spot after she told him she was taking sick leave with a doctor's note.
-
Francois Legault to unveil his game plan on Wednesday as Quebec parliamentary session begins
MNAs will begin their 43rd session at the national assembly in Quebec City. Questions remain about whether Parti Quebecois members will be able to take their seats after refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III.
Ottawa
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa in latest snapshot
Ottawa Public Health continues to report deaths from COVID-19 in the capital, with three residents having died since Friday.
-
Ottawa police arson unit investigating two fires at Little Italy building
The Ottawa police arson unit is investigating two fires in the space of a week at the same Little Italy apartment building.
-
Social media tools were key to 'Freedom Convoy' protest, expert tells inquiry
Cybersecurity experts say a federal inquiry should think of social media as the central nervous system of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last winter.
Toronto
-
Ontario's winter forecast is out. Here's what to expect for the season
While Ontario is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold temperatures of last week, winter-like conditions are soon forecast to return.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Strong winds up to 90km/h forecasted for parts of southern Ontario
Strong winds are forecast to breeze through parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Catholic school board provides progress update after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy just over a year ago is back in the spotlight.
-
Another Kitchener-based tech company confirms layoffs
Layoffs at ApplyBoard follow similar moves at tech companies in Waterloo region and around the world as investor exuberance around the sector fades and companies re-examine payroll costs in preparation for a potential recession.
-
One person arrested in Woodstock suspicious death investigation
Woodstock police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Fyfe Avenue. According to police, officers were called to the area around 2:18 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.
London
-
OPP investigating fatal house fire
OPP are investigating a fatal fire near Teeswater. First responders were called to the scene along County Road 6 in Culross Township around 9 a.m. on Monday.
-
One person arrested in Woodstock suspicious death investigation
Woodstock police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Fyfe Avenue. According to police, officers were called to the area around 2:18 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.
-
New Maple Leaf Foods plant up and running in London
Production is underway at the new Maple Leaf Foods plant in London.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Ontario's winter forecast is out. Here's what to expect for the season
While Ontario is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold temperatures of last week, winter-like conditions are soon forecast to return.
-
Winter storm watch along Hwy. 11 to James Bay Coast, strong winds along Great Lakes
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches from the Geraldton area to Attawapiskat as an intense band of snow and strong wind gusts pass through the area with weather alerts for communities near the Great Lakes.
Windsor
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified after fatal Windsor shooting
Windsor police have identified a suspect related to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street.
-
Windsor man gets seven-year sentence for stabbing death of friend
A 52-year-old Windsor man received a seven-year prison sentence for the stabbing death of his friend.
-
Missing 21-year-old Kingsville woman sought by OPP
Essex County OPP are asking for help finding a 21-year-old missing woman.
Calgary
-
Suspect with 48 warrants caught trying to steal vehicle at Cochrane gas station: RCMP
A 37-year-old Calgary man, wanted on 48 outstanding warrants, was arrested following an RCMP investigation into the attempted theft of a vehicle at a gas station in Cochrane.
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Diamond Valley selects first mayor ahead of amalgamation of towns
The unofficial results are in and the soon-to-be created town of Diamond Valley in southern Alberta has selected its first mayor.
Saskatoon
-
Humboldt charitable baker gifted new oven from anonymous donors
Christmas came early for a charitable baker out of Humboldt after her oven stopped working properly.
-
Sask. forecasting $1.1B surplus in 2022-23, spending up due to affordability cheques
Saskatchewan is forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus for 2022-23 in its mid-year financial report released on Tuesday.
-
'Lots of families are struggling': Saskatoon Food Bank kicks off Christmas campaign
The Saskatoon Food Bank says it has seen an increase in the number of working families using its services.
Edmonton
-
MLA Dang ordered to pay $7,200 for breaching Alberta vaccine portal
An Independent Alberta MLA has been ordered to pay $1,500 for each day he spent trying to break into the province's vaccine portal to prove the website wasn't perfectly secure, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton police union president stepping down for 'break,' plans to return to policing
After six years, the Edmonton Police Association's president is stepping down. As union president, Mike Elliott was a strong mental health advocate and spoke often about the increasing violence facing officers on the street.
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response to protect the vulnerable as cold sets in
Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response for the first time this cold weather season as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday to help keep vulnerable members of the population safe.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flight cancellations at YVR amid snowfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Dozens of flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport have been cancelled over the snowfall that's expected on B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday.
-
Police shoot alleged armed man in Gastown, sending him to hospital
A man who was shot by police in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday night is expected to survive.
-
Former B.C. premier and man with autism form enduring friendship
When Kody Bell went to get a Boston cream donut and a large milk at Tim Hortons all those years ago, he never expected to meet his newly elected MLA.