Pilot escapes plane crash in Collingwood, Ont. with minor injuries
A pilot was hospitalized with minor injuries on Sunday after a small plane crash in Collingwood.
The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. in a field off Poplar Sideroad, where the plane landed on its roof.
Simcoe County paramedics said the lone pilot got out of the plane on their own and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Emergency services cleared the scene within the hour.
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Russia claims progress in battle for Bakhmut
Russia on Sunday said its forces had advanced in Bakhmut while a top Ukrainian commander said his troops were holding the frontline through the city, all but destroyed in some of the bloodiest combat of the 14-month war.
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
Ukrainian troop positions spark counteroffensive speculation
Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculation Sunday that the advances could be an early sign of Kyiv's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.
New study shows the fatal impact of climate change on the snowshoe hare
For animals that camouflage to hide from predators during the winter, a new study shows how climate change is presenting a unique challenge that could have ripple effects on their entire ecosystem.
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Montreal and other regions of Quebec. The Montreal and Laval regions are forecast to expect as much as 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
Montreal must take steps to decriminalize certain drugs: advocates
Advocates pushing for Montreal to decriminalize certain drugs say the city has shown it's open to the idea but isn't taking steps to get it done.
One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge
Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Sunday that officers arrested a 20-year-old man listed as one of the most wanted suspects in the province. Alexandre Durant-Artiles was wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny.
New York State earthquake rattles residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal and the Toronto area reported feeling the earthquake.
'Night mayor' to help grow and develop Ottawa's nightlife economy
The city of Ottawa will create the position of a 'night mayor' as part of a new strategy to grow and develop the capital's 'nightlife' economy and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police
A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.
Erin, Ont. community raises funds for local man’s experimental cancer treatment
The town of Erin, Ont is rallying around one of their own.
COVID-19 ICU admissions hit zero for first time in six months in Waterloo region
For the first time in months, hospitals in Waterloo region don’t have COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Units.
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
‘From 50 bikes per year to 500’: London’s Big Bike Giveaway has come a long way
Since Big Bike Giveaway’s inception in 2014, Shayne Hodgson and his wife Monica have fixed and gifted more than 3,200 bikes to Londoners in need.
Section of Bruce Peninsula now ‘protected land’
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has purchased a section of “environmentally sensitive” land on the Bruce Peninsula.
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon brings in over $124k
The 41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor, Ont. ran Sunday afternoon, raising $124,222
Windsor police involved in Amherstburg investigation
Windsor police began an “active investigation” Saturday evening in Amherstburg.
W.E.S.T. of Windsor training more women for skilled trades through week of workshops
One of the organizations behind a weeklong series of trades exploration workshops is hoping they will get women excited about entering the skilled trades.
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
YYC's toy plane carousel searching for a new local home
A massive tin toy plane display that has spent more than 20 years spinning around Calgary's airport is in need of a new home.
Southcentre Mall pop-up store Manitobah celebrates Ribbon Skirt Month
A pop-up store in Southcentre Mall hosted a showcase Sunday to celebrate Ribbon Skirt Month.
Sask. man whose allegations led to trial over police 'Starlight Tours' dies at 56
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of an infamous police misconduct trial passed away on April 2.
Saskatoon Blades earn themselves another matchup at SaskTel Centre
The Saskatoon Blades proved they’re not ready to hang it up for the season, beating the Red Deer Rebels 5-3 on Sunday and earning themselves a final matchup in the best-of-seven playoff series.
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
Oilers seek more goals, fewer penalties in Game 4 of playoff series versus Kings
Goals have been harder to come by in the playoffs for the NHL's most prolific team, but Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft believes that dam will break.
Blatchford business broken into, public fire pit damaged in same night
A Blatchford business owner says a break-in and fire this weekend are "heartbreaking" hits to the fledgling community.
What you wear at Vancouver public pools now up for debate
The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on new guidelines for attire that's allowed and not allowed at public pools across the city.
Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.
Parents of Vernon toddler seek living kidney donor for life-changing transplant
Megan and Brian Nekrash found out at their 20-week ultrasound that their son would be born with only one kidney, and it was likely to fail. But the Vernon couple didn’t expect expect the baby boy they named Dylan would need a kidney transplant so soon.