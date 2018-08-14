A fatal crash over the long weekend prompted a grass roots movement to improve safety on a busy road between Caledon and Brampton.

“I want safety measures put in because I’m tired of having people dying on Highway 50,” says Caledon councillor Annette Groves. “It’s a death trap!”

A woman and her two children were killed on the highway August 4th. A petition to address the safety concerns has collected nearly one-thousand signatures.

OPP Constable Tamara Schubert says any road has the tendency to be dangerous “as long as motorists are not abiding by the rules of the road.”

Groves suggests there is one possible solution that was presented in the past.

“The Liberal government refused to take Highway 427 to Highway 9 and that’s a huge solution.”

Groves plans to continue helping to collect signatures on the petition before presenting it to the municipal officials and the Premier’s office.