It was another day of searching, as volunteers desperately look for any sign of three-year-old Kaden Young.

Approximately 300 dedicated volunteers from Barrie, Guelph, and London donated their time and energy on Saturday to help comb the banks of the Grand River, where the toddler was last seen.

“Anything that came from the van, looking for Kaden, anything that can bring us closer to finding him,” one searcher told CTV News Barrie.

Meanwhile, Amaranth Township residents are trying to take matters into their own hands.

A new petition has been started, calling on the township to install a guardrail next to the river, where the vehicle with Kaden and his mother inside, plunged into the Grand River.

“Too bad it’s taken a tragedy like this to have something installed,” says Bev Forsyth, who lives in the area.

Forsyth says the area is prone to flooding, and she says a barrier will make a big difference.

“It’s roaring down there, it’s pretty scary. It will make you feel so much safer being close to the river,” says Forsyth.

Amaranth’s Mayor, Don MacIver agrees something must be done, and says the township will be exploring what safety measures can be put in place to ensure another life isn’t lost.

“If the community feels they’re safer because of this, and they want it, they’ll get it. We’ll be investigating it, we’ll be debriefing all of the parties involved, and we’ll get to the root of what the problem is and what the solutions are,” says MacIver.

The OPP’s dive team and grounds teams were also back out today searching, but there’s still no sign of Young.

“We’re narrowing down, south of 13th line to Belwood Lake. But until we have something more definite or conclusive, the whole area is still wide open,” says OPP Constable Paul Nancekivell.

Police and hundreds of volunteers will be back out searching on Sunday.

The petition to install the guardrail along 10th Line, just north of the Station Street bridge, will be presented to Council at its next meeting on Wednesday. The Mayor says a decision won’t be made at that time, but the Township remains committed to exploring all options to improve safety.