People's Party of Canada leader stops in Barrie
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 9:31AM EDT
Maxime Bernier speaks to a crowd in Midland on Wed., Aug 18, 2021. (TWITTER)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Maxime Bernier continues his Simcoe County tour with a stop in Barrie Thursday morning.
People's Party of Canada leader has been making his way across the country, including stops in Bradford, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Midland and Orillia Wednesday.
Bernier has been to Barrie several times, including a controversial stop in April to attend an anti lockdown rally at Meridian Place.
The People's Party of Canada was formed in September 2018 and "brings together common sense, populism, classical conservatism, and libertarianism," according to its website.
With files from CTV's Jackie Dunham
