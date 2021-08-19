BARRIE, ONT. -- Maxime Bernier continues his Simcoe County tour with a stop in Barrie Thursday morning.

Come meet me and my friend @randyhillier in Barrie today! #VotePPC pic.twitter.com/HpO4Vy6iNu — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 19, 2021

People's Party of Canada leader has been making his way across the country, including stops in Bradford, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Midland and Orillia Wednesday.

The people who came to our event in Bradford this morning are fed up with covid nonsense!



Les gens qui sont venus me rencontrer à Bradford ce matin sont écoeurés des folies de la covid!#VotePPC #VotezPPC pic.twitter.com/RZCSLP0Eyr — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 18, 2021



Beautiful crowd at our Meet-and-Greet in Collingwood this afternoon!



Belle foule à notre rencontre de Collingwood cet après-midi!#VotePPC #VotezPPC pic.twitter.com/z3ulqbuVJI — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 18, 2021

Bernier has been to Barrie several times, including a controversial stop in April to attend an anti lockdown rally at Meridian Place.

The People's Party of Canada was formed in September 2018 and "brings together common sense, populism, classical conservatism, and libertarianism," according to its website.

With files from CTV's Jackie Dunham