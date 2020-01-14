BARRIE -- Grey Bruce OPP is asking for the public's help after a parked car was hit and pushed into the middle of the eastbound lane of Sykes Street North.

The incident took place on January 10th just before 8.p.m.

The owner of the car headed into the Dairy Queen at Sykes Street North in Meaford, and after a few minutes, they were alerted that their vehicle had been hit and pushed into oncoming traffic.

Video evidence from a nearby business shows a blue truck backing into the car and rolling it into the roadway.

The truck failed to remain at the scene.

The OPP hopes to identify the owner of a Ford F150.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.