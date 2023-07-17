Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay

The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.

Huronia West OPP says the two kids, 13 and 15, were floating on an inflatable raft when it caught an offshore wind.

Police say the marine unit brought the young teens back to shore and found only one life jacket on the inflatable.

"The OPP is urging parents to watch their children and wear a life jacket," police stated following the incident on Sunday.

Police charged the parents with permitting a person to operate a vessel with safety equipment not readily accessible and available for immediate use, which carries a $240 fine, and operating a human-powered pleasure craft without personal floatation devices or life jackets for each person on board.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP reported the marine unit checked 65 vessels over the weekend and issued nine tickets for not having sufficient life jackets for everyone on board.