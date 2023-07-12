OPP rescues children on inflatables swept away from shore in Wasaga Beach and urges parents to keep kids in sight

Provincial police urge parents to watch their children closely and ensure they wear life jackets in the water after marine unit officers were "extremely busy rescuing children on inflatables all day."

According to Huronia West OPP, the incidents happened at Beach Area One in Wasaga Beach on Monday when the wind turned quickly from in-shore to off-shore, sending children on inflatables away from the sandy beach.

While no charges were laid, officers did issue four warnings, noting that off-shore winds can quickly become dangerous.

"Please wear your life-jacket and always keep your children in your sight," OPP noted regarding the incidents.

Over the past 13 years, police say 300 people who weren't wearing life jackets lost their lives on OPP-patrolled waterways.

To address the issue of life jacket usage, the Ontario government is considering new legislation that would make it mandatory for children 12 and under to wear them at all times on recreational water vessels.

Currently, Canadian law states every watercraft must have an adequate number of life jackets or personal floatation devices for every person on board.

While police say they are encouraged by the proposed legislation, they say it may not go far enough.

"Bottom line is any life jacket law is fantastic," said OPP Sgt. Dave Moffatt. "However, in our perspective, we have more work to do... If you're protecting your kids, then really, why aren't you protecting yourself? It should have nothing to do with your swimming ability, your age or the proximity to the shore. That should have nothing to do with the fact of wearing a life jacket or not."

The new bill will likely pass when parliament returns to the legislature in the fall.