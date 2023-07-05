Officers rescue 2 children adrift without life-jackets, guardians charged

Police remind water enthusiasts to "always wear your life-jacket" after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued two children and charged their guardians in Wasaga Beach over the Canada Day long weekend.

Huronia West OPP officers say the two kids, ages 13 and 15, weren't wearing life-jackets when the kayak they were in drifted roughly 500 to 600 yards from shore.

Police say the teens would have had a "really tough time" rowing back to the beach.

They say the children's guardians had no idea the duo had ventured out.

The officers brought the teens on board their boat and escorted them back to shore.

Police charged the guardians with permitting a person to operate a human-powered pleasure craft without a personal floatation device or life-jacket of appropriate size for each person on board under the Canada Shipping Act.

Police say they laid a dozen life-jacket charges over the July 1 weekend in Wasaga Beach, Clearview Township and Springwater Township.