OPP frustrated boaters 'still aren't getting the message' after long weekend charges

Provincial police say some boaters "still aren't getting the life-jacket message" following a long weekend where officers patrolling the waters charged several people.

Police say vessels must be equipped with life-jackets for all passengers onboard.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says officers checked 66 vessels during 31 hours of patrolling area waterways, and "despite years of publicly posted reminders," four vessel operators were charged with not having sufficient life-jackets for everyone onboard.

They say four other operators were charged, and 18 more were warned with violations related primarily to the lack of essential safety equipment.

Police say officers focused their patrols on the Tiny Township shoreline and the area of Giants Tomb to help reduce impaired driving and other impaired-related offences.

"Wearing your life-jacket while on the water, especially now even though the warm days of spring are upon us, will definitely increase your chances of survival if you should go overboard into cold water," OPP noted in a release, adding the surface water temperature late Tuesday afternoon was a frigid 7C.