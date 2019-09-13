The Community Paramedicine Program started as a pilot project three years ago in Ramara Township.

It's since proven so valuable that it's expanding to include Orillia and Oro-Medonte permanently.

The program has nine paramedics working in Simcoe County between 911 calls that do home-visits for patients with a range of chronic health issues, saving a trip to the emergency department.

The Paramedicine Program works closely with the local family health teams. Last year, community paramedics helped 76 of 100 patients stay comfortably at home even when their chronic conditions flared up.

There are plans to grow the program into North Simcoe County later in the year.