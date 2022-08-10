Painswick park picked for pickleball pads

There's a new game in town, and city staff are counting on eight fingers how many new pickleball courts they’ll need to meet the demand.

Pickleball is a paddle sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It is an all-ages, many abilities sport which can be played with low-cost equipment.

City staff are inviting the public to a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 to view a new design concept for an additional eight pickleball courts at Painswick Park in southeast Barrie.

The Painswick Park construction will include:

eight new pickleball courts with lighting

relocation of the baseball diamond and removal of the soccer field

an expansion of a portion of the granular parking lot

a shade structure

the extension of lit walkways

The Painswick Park redevelopments will create a new pickleball hub offering a dozen courts, which will be suitable for local and regional tournaments.

Two of the new courts will be constructed to an elite/accessible standard set by the U.S. Pickleball Association.

Residents are invited to a public meeting on Aug. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Painswick Park, located at 231 Ashford Drive, to view the design concept. The public meeting will occur south of the current pickleball courts at the park and will take place rain or shine.

Barrie currently has dedicated pickleball courts in several parks including: Redpath, Painswick and Eastview (currently under construction). Two more dedicated pickleball courts are proposed at Strabane Park (2023) and Victoria Woods Park (2024).

Visit Parks Construction for project updates as the construction progresses.