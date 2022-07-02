Oro-Medonte residents hold a yard sale to support legal battle against short-term rentals

A group of Oro-Medonte residents held a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the ongoing battle against short-term rentals in the area.

The Oro-Medonte Good Neighbours Alliance organized a yard sale and silent auction to raise money for the planned legal battle.

While organizers say short-term rentals are prohibited under the township's bylaws, they're calling on the municipality to do more to enforce them.

Peter Lavoie, director of the Oro-Medonte Good Neighbours Alliance, says it's difficult to know which short-term rental will become disruptive.

"We'd like to see more action from the township in terms of enforcing those rights that they've given residential properties to the peace and quiet enjoyment to, in a lot of cases, people's permanent homes," Lavoie says.

Liz Kirk, organizer of the yard sale, was pleasantly surprised with the number of people who attended in support.

"I can't believe the amount of people that have come out," Kirk says. "They don't care about the price. They're just happy to be giving money as a donation," she adds.

Organizers are hoping to raise $5,000.

More information about the Oro-Medonte Good Neighbours Alliance can be found here.