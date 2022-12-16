Orillia to host Ontario Winter Games for the young at heart

The City of Orillia will host the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, with more than 1,000 participants aged 55 and over competing in various sports events.

The sports events, which have yet to be announced by Games Ontario, are expected to include hockey, curling, and skiing.

"What better location than the City of Orillia, which offers such a vast array of beauty in not only its waterfront landscape but also in the diverse people, history, arts, culture, and of course, sports that make Orillia such a great place to live, work and play," stated Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop in a release Friday.

The hosting grant of $235,000 provided by the province will be used to offset operational costs, such as facility fees, accommodations, and food and beverage for the athletes and other participants.

Funding for the Games will also be supported through the Orillia Municipal Accommodation Tax and participant entry fees.

The Games are anticipated to generate over $1.5 million in local economic activity.

Orillia previously served as host to the Games Ontario multisport hosting program in 2018 and 2020.

The 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games take place over three days in February.