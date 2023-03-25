Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital fills numerous nursing positions with job fair

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver