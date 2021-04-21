BARRIE, ONT. -- The province's latest stay-at-home order has organizers of the 40th Orillia Perch Festival hitting the pause button once again.

The festival shifted to a virtual contest asking participants to send in photos of their catches online for a chance to win the grand prize.

The event was scheduled to run from May 8 to 29, but the new restrictions are in place until at least May 20.

In a release Wednesday, the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce said it would "continue to adjust the festival dates until the stay-at-home order has been lifted."

Registration is still open for all ages. The cost to partake is $25 for adults and $5 for children.

Fishing is allowed on all lakes in Simcoe County this year to allow for social distancing.

Prize pickup locations are under review given the current COVID-19 situation.

The chamber said when a start date is finalized, participants would receive an email notification.