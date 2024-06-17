BARRIE
Barrie

    • Hot, humid days are ahead in the coming heatwave

    A bright hot sun in the sky. (File photo/CTV News A bright hot sun in the sky. (File photo/CTV News
    Environment Canada is calling for a prolonged heatwave.

    Right across central Ontario, from Barrie to Collingwood to Owen Sound to Huntsville and Parry Sound, temperatures are expected to reach 32 Celsius today, with a Humidex of 40.

    The national weather agency says dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected throughout the week. Daytime highs through much of the week are expected to be 30 to 35, with Humidex values of 40 to 45.

    There will be little relief overnight as lows are expected to be 18 to 23, with humidex values of 26 to 30. Temperatures and humidex values may be several degrees cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes.

    Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality resulting in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

    Extreme heat can affect everyone's health. The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

    Never leave people, particularly children or pets, inside a parked vehicle.

    Watch for the effects of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.

    Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. Call 911 immediately if you or someone you are caring for has a high body temperature and is confused, has stopped sweating or is unconscious. While waiting for help, cool the person right away: move them to a cool place, apply cold water to large areas of the skin and fan the person as much as possible.

