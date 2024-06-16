Here's how thousands of families celebrated Father's Day in Simcoe County

Whether on the region's links, lakes, restaurants, or parks, thousands of families were out treating their fathers on Sunday through Simcoe County for Father's Day.

Innisbrook Golf Course was packed with golfers enjoying the nice weather this weekend, including Steve Hoyte.

"It's 100 per cent amazing, 150 per cent amazing actually," said Hoyte.

Hoyte was playing a round of golf alongside his daughter, Emily Green.

"It's his favourite thing," Green said. "He was stoked to come, so it's a good day."

Innisbrook was busy from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., totalling 250 golfers on the course throughout the day.

"Father's Day has always been traditionally a busy day," said Craig Membery, Innisbrook General Manager. "People are in good spirits and golf is a great activity to take your father out to do."

At Little Lake, dads and families enjoyed free fishing across Ontario. Father's Day weekend is the third of four weekends on the calendar where fishing is permitted in the province without a license.

Lawrence Park Boat Rentals told CTV News that they rented 16 pontoons and ten motorboats before noon… and that they are happy to bring families together.

Friday Harbour had a full day of Father's Day programming, which included Sports cars on display, live music, specialized menus, and roaming cartoon characters.

Along Barrie's waterfront, there were plenty of dads enjoying the last day of Barrie's Airshow.