New change coming to curbside collection in Barrie

    More changes are coming to yard waste curbside collection in the City of Barrie.

    Since the new collection contractor started last month, residents have been required to put out yard waste by 7 a.m. on Monday on alternating weeks, but as of June 17, yard waste materials should be at the curb on collection day.

    The City says the schedule will still rotate bi-weekly, and yard waste won't necessarily be picked up on collection day, but it will be gone before the end of the day on Friday.

    Yard waste is collected from April to November on the opposite week of garbage collection.

    The City confirmed that "if bags become damaged by weather, the contractor will still collect them" and "should a bag break while being transferred, the contractor is responsible for cleanup."

    Yard waste can be put in garbage containers with handles or paper leaf bags, but recycling boxes, green bins and plastic bags will not be accepted.

