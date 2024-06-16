BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400

    An Ontario Northland bus caught on fire on Highway 400 in Severn Township on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (supplied). An Ontario Northland bus caught on fire on Highway 400 in Severn Township on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (supplied).
    Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.

    At around 5 p.m., police and emergency services attended the fire on Highway 400, just south of Highway 12 in Severn Township.

    Emergency crews closed the highway's southbound lanes until just after 6:30 p.m., when two left lanes were reopened.

    An Ontario Northland bus caught on fire on Highway 400 in Severn Township on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (supplied). Police say one lane remains closed Sunday evening as crews remain on scene.

    Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the fire nor stated how many passengers may have been on board.  

