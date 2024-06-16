Motorcyclist taken to hospital in Highway 400 on-ramp crash

A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital following a crash that closed a Highway 400 on-ramp through Barrie on Sunday.

Police say a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred midway through the afternoon on the Dunlop Street Highway 400 northbound on-ramp.

Emergency services attended the scene and closed the ramp.

Just before 4 p.m., police said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and that the ramp had been reopened.