BARRIE
Barrie

    • Motorcyclist taken to hospital in Highway 400 on-ramp crash

    Highway 400 on-ramp sign. (Christian D'Avino/CTV News). Highway 400 on-ramp sign. (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).
    A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital following a crash that closed a Highway 400 on-ramp through Barrie on Sunday.

    Police say a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred midway through the afternoon on the Dunlop Street Highway 400 northbound on-ramp.

    Emergency services attended the scene and closed the ramp.

    Just before 4 p.m., police said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and that the ramp had been reopened.  

