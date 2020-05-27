Orillia OPP seize drugs, cash during traffic stop
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 1:30PM EDT
Police display items allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Orillia, Ont., on Sat., May 23, 2020. (Orillia OPP)
BARRIE -- Orillia OPP officers say they seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop in the city.
Police say they stopped the vehicle over the weekend for a traffic violation, which is when they say they noticed drugs inside the vehicle in plain view.
The male driver and female passenger were arrested and charged with drug possession.
Police say they seized over $4,000 in cash, plus cocaine and crack cocaine.