Orillia opens cooling centres during heatwave

    Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the coming week.

    Due to that caution, the city of Orillia has opened air-conditioned cooling and hydration centres for public use.

    Orillia staff encourage anyone – especially those susceptible to extreme heat – to make use of the centres. The cooling centres will remain open until the heat warning is lifted.

    Cooling and hydration centres:

    Orillia Public Library

    36 Mississaga St. W.

    Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Sunday: closed

    Orillia City Centre

    50 Andrew St. S.

    Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    Saturday and Sunday: closed

    Orillia Recreation Centre

    255 West St. S.

    8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

    Splash Pads will also be open daily:

    McKinnell Square Park

    135 Dunedin St.

    Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Victoria Park

    75 Coldwater Rd. W.

    Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Hillcrest Park

    255 Matchedash St. N.

    Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Clayt French Park

    114 Atlantis Dr.

    Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Moose Beach at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park

    450 Atherley Rd.

    Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Walter Henry Park

    3050 Orion Blvd.

    Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Please note that lifeguards are not yet on duty for the season at Couchiching Beach and Moose Beach.

