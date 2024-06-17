Orillia opens cooling centres during heatwave

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the coming week.

Due to that caution, the city of Orillia has opened air-conditioned cooling and hydration centres for public use.

Orillia staff encourage anyone – especially those susceptible to extreme heat – to make use of the centres. The cooling centres will remain open until the heat warning is lifted.

Cooling and hydration centres:

Orillia Public Library

36 Mississaga St. W.

Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

Orillia City Centre

50 Andrew St. S.

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: closed

Orillia Recreation Centre

255 West St. S.

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Splash Pads will also be open daily:

McKinnell Square Park

135 Dunedin St.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Victoria Park

75 Coldwater Rd. W.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hillcrest Park

255 Matchedash St. N.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Clayt French Park

114 Atlantis Dr.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moose Beach at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park

450 Atherley Rd.

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walter Henry Park

3050 Orion Blvd.

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Please note that lifeguards are not yet on duty for the season at Couchiching Beach and Moose Beach.