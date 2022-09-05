Orillia mayoral race heats up
Orillia residents will check yes to a new face later this fall, when they hit the ballot box to elect the city's next mayor.
Three candidates are vying for the city's top spot, looking to replace outgoing mayor Steve Clarke.
The race is between; Don McIsaac, Mason Ainsworth and John Edward Maxwell.
“My parents were both mayors of Orillia and they taught me the value of public service. now it’s time for me to give back to the city i cherish," said Don McIsaac, Orillia mayoral candidate.
The Orillia native with deep rooted political ties to the city, has also spent time working in the U.S.
“I’m a CPA by trade and I’ve helped companies get to calmer waters when they’ve been in financial difficulties and in the process I’ve saved thousands of jobs," said McIsaac on Sunday.
McIsaac says he would look to tackle affordable housing, homelessness and the opioid epidemic if elected.
Going up against him is Mason Ainsworth, who became the youngest person ever to be elected to the city's council back in 2014.
“Very important to have somebody with some experience at the helm, someone who has a proven track record of results, somebody who has actually been engaged in the community in the past," said Mason Ainsworth, Orillia mayoral candidate.
Ainsworth grew up in the sunshine city and comes from a mortgage background. He believes council should take a pragmatic approach to addressing issues.
“I’ve worked hard on city council for eight years, I’ve worked hard in this community to make it better and I want to continue to work hard to make it an even better place," said Ainsworth.
The third candidate running is John Edward Maxwell, a self-described entrepreneur who has ran unsuccessfully for political office in other municipalities. The election takes place October 24 with advance polls opening October 8.
