Orillia man pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 6:57PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 24, 2018 10:49AM EST
LINDSAY, Ont. -- Police say a man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in southern Ontario on Saturday morning.
Durham regional police say the crash happened at around 9 a.m. in Brock, Ont., about 20 kilometres west of Lindsay.
They say a northbound sedan veered into the southbound lane and collided with a pickup truck.
The driver of the sedan, a 54-year-old man from Orillia, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say road and weather conditions were favourable at the time of the crash, and their investigation continues.