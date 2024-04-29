Police investigate $90,000 worth of stolen golf carts

Police continue to investigate a golf cart theft in the Township of Oro-Medonte, as eleven carts were stolen from Settlers' Ghost Golf Club just over a week ago.

"I showed up to work early in the morning and realized some of the carts were missing," said David Graham, the club's general manager. "I was quite shocked."

The incident was caught on camera, however. The security camera on top of the pro shop revealed that at around 2 a.m. on April 19, eleven golf carts were stolen by two suspects.

"They [possibly] used a screwdriver, jammed it into the lock, and then broke the ignition lock," added Graham. "That allowed them to start one cart and then push a second cart in neutral."

Settlers' Ghost operates a fleet of 70 carts worth around $8,000 each, which means the 11 carts make up close to $90,000 in stolen property.

The video footage also shows the two suspects making multiple trips to possibly load the carts onto a separate transport. However, there is not yet any video evidence of a separate transport.

"We are still working on garnering more footage from other locations in the area to identify potential vehicles that are involved in this matter," said Constable Brett Boniface from Orillia OPP.

One of the suspects (pictured) can be described as a heavy male who was wearing a blue hoodie, great pants, and white shoes.

Of note in our region last year, eight carts were stolen at Barrie's Innisbrook Golf Course, and six were stolen at Parry Sound's Seguin Valley Golf Club.

"There are occurrences that occur at this time of year particularly," added Constable Boniface. "We just remind owners of those items to keep them locked up safely."

Settlers' Ghost submitted an order to replace the stolen carts, and the course is hoping it can be covered by its insurance.

Orillia OPP is seeking the help of anyone with additional footage that may assist with the investigation.