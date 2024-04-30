Mystery surrounds abandoned car found in South Bruce Peninsula

The discovery of an abandoned car has left police and its owner scratching their heads.

On Saturday, provincial police responded to a report of an abandoned car near Purple Valley Road in South Bruce Peninsula that had been driven into the bush.

According to the owner, the 2009 black Ford Focus had been parked at the dog park in Wiarton Thursday at 9:15 p.m.

The owner told police he had not returned to the car as he was visiting friends for several days.

Scenes of crime officers from the Grey Bruce OPP processed the vehicle for fingerprints, which were sent to Mount Forest Forensic Identification Services for clarification.

Grey Bruce OPP is asking anyone with information or video surveillance of the area between Friday at 9:15 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at CSTIP where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.