Suspect accused of making threats and refusing to leave a home

Police responded to a call on Monday night after receiving reports of an individual allegedly making threats and refusing to leave a home.

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to Elm Street in Alliston.

For public safety, officers closed off the area. They received assistance from the Emergency Response Unit, Canine, and OPP Crisis Negotiators.

One individual was taken to a local hospital for further assessment and support.

There are no concerns about public safety at this time.