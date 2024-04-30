Man charged with two break-ins in one night: OPP
Two break-ins in one night at same restaurant.
Police were summoned to a Shelburne restaurant shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.
At the Main Street establishment, police found the back door open and broken wine bottles inside. Several bottles of alcohol were missing.
After reviewing the security footage, police identified the suspect. He was arrested and released shortly after.
However, a few hours later, there was another report of a break-in at the same address. Once again, police reviewed the video and re-arrested the same man for the second break-in and stealing more alcohol as well.
As a result, police charged a 70-year-old Shelburne man with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.
Anyone with information regarding this break-and-enter is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Is there a cost to convenience? Canada approves new cancer immunotherapy treatment
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Canada's new dental program offering hope of free care to millions but many dentists aren't signed up
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
King Charles III returns to public duties with a trip to a cancer charity
King Charles III will return to public duties on Tuesday when he visits a cancer treatment charity, beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch’s own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months.
NDP says Ottawa's new grocery task force isn't living up to government promises
The federal government says the task force it created to monitor and investigate grocery retailers' practices has not conducted any probes and doesn't have a mandate to take enforcement action.
Archeologists search for remnants of Halifax's 250-year-old wall that surrounded the city
Archeologist Jonathan Fowler is using ground-penetrating radar to search for historic evidence of the massive wall that surrounded Halifax more than 250 years ago.
Kazakhstan arrests ex-interior minister in connection with unrest that left 238 dead
Authorities in Kazakhstan arrested a former interior minister on Tuesday, in connection with deadly police crackdown on unrest that gripped the country in 2022, Kazakh news media reported.
Kitchener
-
Man sentenced in 'shocking, unprovoked attack on a stranger' at Cambridge grocery store
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
-
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
-
Teenager charged in Fergus attack
A teenager is facing charges after an attack in Fergus sent one person to hospital.
London
-
City explains why it missed federal deadline for reimbursement of shelter costs for asylum claimants
A mistake at city hall could see London, Ont. lose out on more than $1 million of federal funding to reimburse emergency shelters providing beds to asylum claimants.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights no longer perfect in the playoffs
The London Knights are no longer perfect in the playoffs. Hunter Haight scored twice and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting London Knights 6-2 on Monday in the OHL's Western Conference final.
-
Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling nearly 200km/h
An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.
Windsor
-
U of W Students’ Alliance office defaced with hate and homophobic slurs
For three consecutive days - from April 10 to 12, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance Pride Centre was defaced with hateful homophobic writing - etched on their office door.
-
Sinkhole closes downtown Windsor intersection
A section of downtown Windsor has been closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of an intersection.
-
'Overdose awareness anthem' released by London, Ont. musician
Written and performed by Smith, who hails from London, Ont., the song details the story of Windsor’s Christy Soulliere and her son, Austin, who died in 2022 of fentanyl poisoning at the age of 27.
Northern Ontario
-
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
-
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
-
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Algoma Steel worker injured when water hits molten slag
A worker was treated on-site at Algoma Steel on Monday when a fire broke out in a piece of equipment.
-
Plenty of smiles at Tim Hortons across Canada
The Smile Cookie campaign kicked off at Tim Hortons locations across northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Northern Ont. volunteer firefighters compete in challenge
A first-of-its-kind event aimed at sharpening the skills of volunteer firefighters across the region was held in Iron Bridge on the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board 'committed to hybrid work' after reports of mandated change coming in fall
The Treasury Board of Canada will only say it is “committed to hybrid work,” as reports suggest federal workers may be required to spend more time in the office.
-
Ottawa to see 10-15 mm of rain on the final day of April
Environment Canada's forecast calls for Ottawa to see 10 to 15 mm of rain today.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Police warn of malicious 'Cheat Lab' program targeting gamers
Police in Kingston, Ont. have issued a warning to residents regarding a malware attack that is targeting video gamers.
Toronto
-
Shake Shack reveals plans for first Canadian location at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square
When Shake Shack crosses the border into Canada later this year, it will make its debut at one of the country's most prominent intersections with a menu largely borrowing from what it serves in the U.S.
-
Canada's new dental program offering hope of free care to millions but many dentists aren't signed up
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
-
A group of Toronto tenants have been on a rent strike for a year and say there's no resolution in sight
Dozens of tenants in Toronto's Thorncliffe Park area have now been withholding their rent for one year, and it’s unclear when the dispute will end.
Montreal
-
McGill says it will try to de-escalate standoff with camp before calling police
Montreal's McGill University says it will make efforts to de-escalate its standoff with a camp that's been set up on campus by pro-Palestinian activists before asking the police for help.
-
Man in hospital after shooting in Longueuil
A man in his 50s is in hospital after gunfire erupted in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil.
-
Q&A: Quebec minister on the $603 million plan to protect the French language
Quebec Minister Responsible for the French Language Jean-François Roberge spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about the government's plan to spend $603 million to protect the French language
Atlantic
-
Burn ban not stopping some Nova Scotians from sparking up backyard blazes
Fire pit activity in Nova Scotia has been held to a minimum lately, but rain on Monday provided some relief from last week's mild and windy conditions.
-
'I’m horrified': N.B. advocates, users worried about animal tranquilizer
Four or five times a week, Josue Goguen tests street drugs at Ensemble in Moncton to see exactly what's in them.
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
Winnipeg working on new way to fill potholes, with hopes of fewer repairs needed
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
-
'We’re almost stuck': Outrage in La Broquerie over property tax hike, road conditions
Some La Broquerie residents are outraged over a hefty property tax hike coming later this year.
Calgary
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
-
Here's how Canada's capital gains tax increase will affect Albertans with vacation properties
A new capital gains tax increase, aimed at Canada’s highest earners, is causing frustration for some Albertans with secondary homes or cottages, according to a real estate broker.
Edmonton
-
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
-
Drinks outside on Rice Howard Way? Council to review proposal next month
Edmonton could have a downtown outdoor entertainment district as soon as June 1.
-
Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill that would grant the province sweeping new powers over local governments is creating an atmosphere of fear.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP criticized after email shows party attempt to secure sponsorship from previously criticized lobbying firm
The Saskatchewan NDP's recent criticism of political lobbyists has backfired. During question period on Monday, the government revealed an NDP email in which the party requested sponsorship from a lobby firm that it had previously criticized.
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
-
Saskatchewan carrying out prescribed burns as 2024 fire season begins
With fire bans currently in effect, residents may be concerned to see smoke coming from rural areas across Saskatchewan. However, prescribed burns are being carried out to help keep many prairie regions healthy.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school divisions struggling to 'maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
Sask. school divisions struggling to ‘maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
-
Sask. First Nation searches for suspected arsonist as grass fire threatens community
Members of Red Pheasant Cree Nation are looking for help finding someone who they believe started a grassfire that’s blanketed the community in smoke and threatened its infrastructure.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Vancouver
-
Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
-
Pierre Poilievre weighs in on BC NDP plan to recriminalize public drug use
B.C.’s plan to reverse course on a major part of its decriminalization plan has triggered swift and sweeping reaction.
-
Richmond residents call out city councillors over conduct
Two Richmond residents claim members of city council stepped over the line during the tense meetings regarding the establishment of a supervised drug consumption site.
Vancouver Island
-
Green Party deputy leader released pending appeal of jail sentence for Fairy Creek protests
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
-
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.