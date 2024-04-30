BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man charged with two break-ins in one night: OPP

    Bottles of win are shown in this undated file image. Bottles of win are shown in this undated file image.
    Two break-ins in one night at same restaurant.

    Police were summoned to a Shelburne restaurant shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

    At the Main Street establishment, police found the back door open and broken wine bottles inside. Several bottles of alcohol were missing.

    After reviewing the security footage, police identified the suspect. He was arrested and released shortly after.

    However, a few hours later, there was another report of a break-in at the same address. Once again, police reviewed the video and re-arrested the same man for the second break-in and stealing more alcohol as well.

    As a result, police charged a 70-year-old Shelburne man with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.

    Anyone with information regarding this break-and-enter is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online

