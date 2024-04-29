BARRIE
Barrie

    Police seek help in determining how a young man died in Blue Mountains crash

    Aven Akerman is shown in this unaccredited photo. Aven Akerman is shown in this unaccredited photo.
    OPP are seeking the public's assistance in regards to tragic death.

    Police say a single vehicle crash in the Blue Mountains claimed the life of Aven Akerman is being investigated..

    According to police, the crash occurred on Grey Road 19, south of the 6th Line, on Friday at 10:22 p.m.

    When officers and emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was located in a ditch with a solo occupant who was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The victim has been identified as a 20-year-old Aven Akerman from Midland.

    The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

