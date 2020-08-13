BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County has another case of COVID-19 after an Orillia man tested positive for the virus.

The health unit reports the man contracted the virus through community-spread.

There are currently two people in the hospital who are infected in our region.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 78 new cases on Thursday, but the health minister said today's numbers do not include data from Toronto Public Health.

The province says it processed 29,626 tests over the last 24 hours.