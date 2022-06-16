Orillia Hospice remembers lost loved ones during 'garden of remembrance'

Continuing with the recent trend of events returning, a solemn ceremony in honour of lost lives returned to the sunshine city Thursday evening.

Hospice Orillia's Garden of Remembrance was held in Couchiching Park Thursday evening. The memorial event has been forced only to be held virtually over the last two years.

The traditional annual event provides an opportunity to remember those who spent their final days at the hospice. Organizers say a sense of community is crucial for those going through loss, especially considering so many didn't have that opportunity during the pandemic.

"Especially in the early days, funerals and things weren't really operating the way they usually do, so there wasn't necessarily that chance to pause and reflect and honour some of these memories," says Louise Brazier, a bereavement coordinator for Hospice Orillia.

A few dozen people turned out for the event, including music, readings, poems and sharing memories on walks.

"This is extra special for people who didn't get to do that, who have been isolated," says Brazier. "It's just nice for people to come together in a community like this to pause and remember their loved ones."