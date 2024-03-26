BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia celebrates Indigenous artisans with indoor vendor market

    Jewellery from the indoor vendor market in Orillia Ont., set to take place on March., 30, 2024. (City of Orilia) Jewellery from the indoor vendor market in Orillia Ont., set to take place on March., 30, 2024. (City of Orilia)
    Spring has sprung in Orillia, and the community is hosting an indoor market to celebrate it.

    The day will recognize local Indigenous and non-Indigenous artisans by bringing them together under one roof.

    The market will feature over 30 vendors selling baked goods, handmade Easter gifts, crystals, gems, nature photography, Indigenous jewelry, freeze-dried candy, handcrafted body care products, cedar plaques and leather products.

    The event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    To participate, visit 5950 Rama Road in Rama First Nation at The Rama Community Hall.

    For more information on the event, Contact Kevin Hennessy at 1(613)-929-7262.

