Orillia council has given final approval to a by-law banning smoking outdoors on property owned or leased by the city.

The ban includes smoking or vaping tobacco and cannabis with only a few exemptions.

The city believes parks, trails and city properties should be smoke and vape free.

The by-law will take effect on May 15th. The city will be hiring a part-time municipal by-law officer to help enforce the new rules.

New signs will be going up, and there will be a public education campaign on the new rules.