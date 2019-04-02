Featured
Orillia approves by-law banning smoking on city-owned land
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 1:08PM EDT
Orillia council has given final approval to a by-law banning smoking outdoors on property owned or leased by the city.
The ban includes smoking or vaping tobacco and cannabis with only a few exemptions.
The city believes parks, trails and city properties should be smoke and vape free.
The by-law will take effect on May 15th. The city will be hiring a part-time municipal by-law officer to help enforce the new rules.
New signs will be going up, and there will be a public education campaign on the new rules.