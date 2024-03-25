BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia apartment fire sends woman to hospital

    Orillia firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire, Sun., March 24, 2024 (Source: Connor Earl Productions) Orillia firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire, Sun., March 24, 2024 (Source: Connor Earl Productions)
    Share

    A woman is in hospital with severe burns after an apartment fire in Orillia.

    Emergency services received the call about a fire on Coldwater Road at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

    "When we arrived, firefighters and paramedics found a person with serious burn injuries outside of their apartment on the fourth floor. The patient was immediately transported to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital by paramedics," said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry.

    Provincial police helped evacuate the building, while five fire trucks with 20 firefighters extinguished the fire.

    Residents of the building have yet to be able to re-enter the apartment building, he said.

    North Simcoe Victim Services arrived and assisted the residents in making alternate arrangements at a local hotel Sunday night.

    Ferry said an investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal's office will investigate the scene today.

