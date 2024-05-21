Move over law aides emergency personnel on roadsides

BARRIE
    If you were in the back of the ambulance, you'd want the paramedic to safely make it to the driver's seat.

    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers that what is happening on the roadside is just as important as keeping an eye on the road.

    Ontario's Move Over Law has been in place since 2003 and was created to protect police, paramedics, firefighters and tow truck personnel who are parked or stopped on the roadside to carry out their work. 

    The law requires drivers to slow down and proceed with caution when passing an emergency vehicle parked on the side of a highway with its lights activated.

    If the highway has more than one lane, the driver is expected to move over and leave one lane between their vehicle and the parked emergency vehicle if it can be done safely.

    Ontario's Move Over law carries a $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points upon conviction. Subsequent offences carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time of up to six months and suspension of your driver's licence for up to two years.

