BARRIE -- Headwaters Healthcare Centre in Orangeville has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at the hospital after nine staff members tested positive for the virus.

"We also have a number that their test results have not come back yet, and they're also at home," says Dr. Nicola Mercer, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health Medical Officer of Health and CEO.

Dr. Mercer says 32 health care workers and staff members are in self-isolation.

The hospital first announced five members of its staff tested positive earlier this week, with dozens of others having been sent home as a precaution.

The health centre's medical officer of health adds that once test results come back negative for those staff members, they will return to work.

For now, officials are trying to identify how the virus spread in the first place.

Dr. Mercer says all medical workers are equipped with personal protective equipment. "I think what it does indicate though is how infectious this organism is and how easy it is to let your social distancing guard down."

Health officials are continuing to follow up on the situation and monitor the outbreak.