OPP warns of paving scam and construction fraud

With spring in full swing, provincial police warn residents about a paving scams and construction frauds.

"Residents inspecting their property for winter damage are reminded to be cognizant of repair deals," the OPP stated in a Wednesday release.

Police say individuals engaging in fraudulent activities often exhibit persistence, persuasive tactics, and, at times, aggressive behaviour.

Residents are urged to do their research before paying for services.

Police note fraudsters posing as contractors are often absent online, and contact 'customers' directly at their home or by phone.

They employ tactics to convince a homeowner of the necessity for a service the resident neither requested or required.

Police advise being cautious when opening your door to an unexpected visitor or solicitor offering items or services.

Keep in mind that these scammers often appear legitimate, but after some digging, residents may find they aren't registered with the local chamber of commerce or the Better Business Bureau or a similar reputable organization.

"Most contractors will know how much material they need for a job, so if they show up at your door saying they have leftovers from another job, be cautious," police noted.

Also, be wary if there is no written contract, which could leave you at the mercy of any "unforeseen problems."

Police ask residents to speak with the seniors in their lives as fraudsters often prey on the older population, requesting cash payments and pushing immediate deals.

"It's a red flag when a payment is asked for up front before the job is completed. If an offer seems too good to be true, chances are it is and it's someone trying to scam you out of your money," the OPP concluded.