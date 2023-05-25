OPP seizes nailed baseball bat and drugs in Midland residence raid

Provincial police in Midland say they seized several drugs and a wooden baseball bat laden with nails during a search of a residence Wednesday afternoon.

Police obtained a warrant to search a home on Queen Street as a result of an ongoing investigation by members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit.

Police say officers confiscated cocaine, fentanyl, Conazepam, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

No arrests were made, but police say several individuals have been identified and "will be subject to further investigation."

Anyone with information on drug or property-related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, via email or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.