OPP seeks driver involved in hit and run in Orillia

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police in Orillia are appealing to the public for help finding a motorist accused of hitting a cyclist in the bike lane on Highway 12 and driving off.

According to OPP, the collision happened at the Monarch Drive intersection to the highway around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver initially stopped but then drove off without offering the cyclist any help.

Simcoe County paramedics took the victim to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver or grey SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey.

Police ask anyone who saw the collision or has information to contact the Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.