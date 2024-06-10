BARRIE
    • OPP seek public's help with Alliston homicide investigation

    Police released an image of a vehicle in hopes of finding the driver/occupants who could have information in the William Schernhammer homicide investigation. (Supplied) Police released an image of a vehicle in hopes of finding the driver/occupants who could have information in the William Schernhammer homicide investigation. (Supplied)
    Provincial police hope the public can help identify a vehicle in connection with a homicide investigation in New Tecumseth.

    Police say the driver and/or occupants of the vehicle, described as a light-coloured car, possibly a Buick LeSabre from 2000-2005, may have information that could help in the William Schernhammer case.

    Police say the vehicle was on Parsons Road and Dufferin Street on January 12 between 12:29 a.m. and 12:49 a.m.

    Schernhammer went missing sometime after midnight that same day.

    He was found dead in the area of the 25th Sideroad in Adjala-Tosorontio over a week later.

    Police have since charged his longtime friend, Gabriel DiCecco, with first-degree murder.

    Details surrounding Schernhammer's death have not been released.

    The allegations against DiCecco have not been tested in court.

    Police urge anyone with information to contact them via the dedicated tip line at 1-877-225-6273 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

