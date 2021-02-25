BARRIE, ONT. -- Police released photos of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Collingwood gas station earlier this week.

Police say the masked suspect, armed with a firearm, demanded cash from an employee at the Canco Gas Station on Hume Street Monday evening.

They say the man ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.