OPP officers ready to lace up for the Ontario Special Olympics

Barrie -

This Sunday, the community will join police officers in the Sunshine City while lacing up and pounding the pavement for the annual OPP Guardians of the Flame Torch Run in support of the Special Olympics.

For more than 30 years, the annual fundraiser has allowed law enforcement personnel to help athletes across the province reach their goals while promoting inclusion and diversity in sport.

"It is the gateway for them to continue with their training, their competition, and it brings much joy and value to their lives for them individually and their families," says OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"The friendships that they build are so powerful, and to see them accomplish goals is really inspiring for us as police officers," he adds.

The 21.1km or 5km runs begin at 10 a.m. at OPP headquarters at 777 Memorial Avenue.

Registration for the event is open to the public, and participants can take part in person on Sunday or virtually either on or before the event date.

Since 1987, the annual run has raised more than $40 million for Special Olympics Ontario and more than 26,000 athletes across the province.