BARRIE, ONT. -- A suspect wanted in connection with two armed robbery attempts in Gravenhurst has been linked to two other robberies in Orillia, police say.

The OPP says a white sedan was seen parked in the area of each robbery, and police believe the suspect drove away in it.

Police say a man, about five feet seven inches tall, wearing a reflective jacket, black toque, black mask and black gloves, armed with a Taser robbed a victim of $300 cash at a Coboconk ATM on Sunday.

They say the same man brandished a Taser and approached another person at a drive-thru ATM in Orillia the following day, demanding cash, but the driver accelerated away.

Police say the suspect then tried to rob two convenience stores in Gravenhurst Monday evening, armed with what appeared to be a firearm.

They say that in both instances, the suspect left empty-handed.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.